Huge barn fire that killed 800 cows caused $15M in damages, cause unclear
Nothing to indicate Aug. 12 fire at Pennwood Dairy was suspicious in nature, province says
An investigation into a massive barn fire that killed 800 cows near Steinbach, Man., failed to determine the cause of the fire, the province says.
The Office of the Fire Commissioner estimated damages of the Aug. 12 fire at Pennwood Dairy at about $15 million, a spokesperson for the province of Manitoba said Monday.
"Unfortunately, [due to] the size and magnitude of the damage resulting from the fire, the cause is listed as undetermined," the spokesperson wrote in an email.
"However, there was no evidence to indicate anything suspicious about the origin of the fire."
Four connected farm buildings housing about 1,000 cows at the farm northeast of Steinbach were destroyed in the blaze. Only about 200 animals survived.
About 60 firefighters from La Broquerie and four other communities — the Steinbach, Blumenort, New Bothwell and Ste. Anne fire departments — helped in the effort to contain the fire.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.