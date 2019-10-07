Manitoba promises payroll tax cut for 1,000 employers

The Manitoba government is pledging to cut the payroll tax for an estimated 1,000 employers in the province.

Finance Minister Scott Fielding announced Tuesday that the province will exempt businesses with payrolls under $1.5 million from paying the tax beginning on Jan. 1, 2021. Currently, the exemption threshold is $1.25 million.

The government estimates that 220 employers will no longer have to pay.

The province will also change the brackets for other businesses subject to the payroll tax.

Starting next year, businesses with payrolls between $1.5 million and $3 million will pay a 4.3 per cent tax on the amount within that range. Currently, that tax rate applies to businesses with payrolls ranging from $1.25 million to $2.5 million.

Any business with salary costs exceeding $3 million will pay a 2.15 per cent tax on its total payroll. Currently, every business with a payroll higher than $2.5 million pays the 2.15 per cent tax.

Tuesday's announcement of additional tax relief comes one day before the release of the Manitoba government's 2020 budget.

Deflecting concerns over tumbling stock markets and fears of the coronavirus worldwide, Fielding said the spending plan the government will unveil Wednesday is the "most emergency-ready budget in Manitoba's history."

He said his government has already accounted for these issues by inflating the province's rainy day fund — a reserve fund to be used in case of disasters — by $400 million.

On Tuesday, Fielding also continued his government's pre-budget day tradition of delivering a pair of new shoes — a twist on the tradition of finance ministers buying themselves new shoes before a budget.

This year, the province bought a pair of construction boots for a worker renovating the band room at Fort Richmond Collegiate.