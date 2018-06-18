Manitoba government seeking ideas for Curling Centre of Excellence

Manitoba's government is putting out a call for ideas for a proposed International Curling Centre of Excellence to be built in Winnipeg.

The government says it's looking for potential partners, individuals and corporate sponsors for the centre.

It's also looking for ideas for the best location.

Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Cathy Cox says Manitoba has long been known as an epicentre for curling, and the centre will help train and inspire future generations.

