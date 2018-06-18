Skip to Main Content
Manitoba government seeking ideas for Curling Centre of Excellence

Manitoba government seeking ideas for Curling Centre of Excellence

Manitoba's government is putting out a call for ideas for a proposed International Curling Centre of Excellence to be built in Winnipeg.

Government says it's looking for potential partners, individuals and corporate sponsors for the centre

The Canadian Press ·
The Manitoba government is looking for suggestions of possible locations for a new Curling Centre of Excellence. (Wang Maye-E/The Associated Press)

Manitoba's government is putting out a call for ideas for a proposed International Curling Centre of Excellence to be built in Winnipeg.

The government says it's looking for potential partners, individuals and corporate sponsors for the centre.

It's also looking for ideas for the best location.

Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Cathy Cox says Manitoba has long been known as an epicentre for curling, and the centre will help train and inspire future generations.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us