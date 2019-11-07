Solution to Manitoba's crime spike isn't more policing, criminal justice experts say

Amid a crime spike in Manitoba, including in the province's capital, criminal justice experts are saying policing is the most expensive and time-consuming way of dealing with the problem.

A breakfast meeting at the annual Manitoba Criminal Justice Association on Thursday highlighted poverty, social inequities and mental health as the main drivers of crime.

Kate Kehler, executive director of the Social Planning Council of Winnipeg and chair of the Restorative Justice Association of Manitoba, said systemic change is needed.

"We have unfortunately a society of people who have been damaged by our systems, and so as a society that's on us to own that and actually look at it and solve the problem so that we don't keep seeing these tragedies," she said.

Part of the problem is poverty, Kehler said.

Three of Manitoba's federal ridings are in the top 10 across Canada for high child poverty rates, she said.

In Churchill-Keewatinook Aski, child poverty is more the norm than the exception. Nearly two-thirds of children in the riding live in poverty, according to Campaign 2000, a cross-Canada coalition that works toward public education about poverty.

In Winnipeg Centre, four out of 10 children live in poverty, while Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa has a rate of about 33.8 per cent.

"There's a direct correlation with poverty and crime and the long-term effects of poverty and how its deprivation affects development, which leads people into a life of crime," Kehler said.

A lack of mental health supports also can contribute to crime rates, said Hygiea Casiano, a forensic and child psychiatrist and professor at the University of Manitoba. Access to supports early on could curb criminality, she said.

"Individuals with mental health issues need to have the identification and the appropriate treatment. In fact, young offenders we know have higher rates of mood, anxiety, psychotic and trauma-related disorders. So let's start with our children," she said.

"Let's support their early lives in order to change their path."

'Turning the Titanic'

Moving away from policing and punishment isn't easy, Kehler said.

"That is the most expensive and time-consuming way to deal with the problem. We need to get out ahead of it so that we actually avoid these tragedies in the first place," she said.

Experts believe more emphasis needs to be placed on addressing the root causes of crime, including poverty, social inequality and a lack of access to mental health supports. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Increasing policing can make people feel immediately safer, even though it isn't necessarily the most effective approach, and changing people's minds is a tough job, Kehler said.

"It's turning the Titanic, and we're not going to do that on a dime," she said.

Winnipeg police Chief Danny Smyth said front-line social workers help bridge a divide between the community and police.

"I would argue you need the community and the police to do this," he said.

"I strongly we'll believe we'll get through this spike we're dealing with."