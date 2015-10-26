Southern Manitoba much safer than north, Statistics Canada's crime stats suggest

Country living is relatively crime-free in southern Manitoba — but a person's statistical odds of being a victim of crime in northern Manitoba are among the worst in Canada.

Northern Manitobans are victims of crime far more often than people in the south, a new report from Statistics Canada says.

The rural crime rate in Manitoba is 42 per cent higher than the urban crime rate, the report says — and that's driven by numbers in the north, where there are more than 31 crimes per 100 people reported to police in rural areas.

The police-reported-crime rate in southern rural Manitoba is not quite six crimes per 100 people, while the province's urban crime rate is not quite eight crimes per 100 people.

The high rural crime rate in Manitoba is driven by offences in the northern part of the province. (Statistics Canada)

The Statistics Canada report looks at crimes reported to police in 2017 and divides those statistics into rural and urban crime. Manitoba's rural and urban police-reported crime rates are second worst in the country, with only Saskatchewan reporting higher numbers.

While the report looks at the rural-urban divide in Canada, it's more a north-south divide in Manitoba, where the one northern urban centre — Thompson — has a higher crime rate than rural northern Manitoba.

The rural crime rate in southern Manitoba is much lower than in northern Manitoba. (Statistics Canada)

While the numbers look bad for northern Manitoba, the crime rate has decreased almost everywhere in the country since 2009. It's just decreased much more slowly in rural areas, the report says, which is making the difference between crime rates more pronounced. The crime rate has also crept upward again from 2014 to 2017.