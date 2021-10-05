Winners of Manitoba's 2nd COVID-19 vaccine lottery draw to be announced

The second round of winners in Manitoba's Vax to Win lottery will be announced on Tuesday morning.

Seven adults — three from the Winnipeg health region and one each from the province's other health regions — will each win $100,000.

Ten youth, age 12 to 17, will each win a scholarship worth $25,000.

To qualify, people had to get their second vaccine dose by Sept. 6. Everyone 12 and older who did so was automatically eligible to win, unless they opted out.

The lottery and its $1.9 million in cash and scholarships was first announced in June to encourage people to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The first draw for the exact same set of prizes took place in early August, with the province introducing the winners at two events later in the month.

People had to get their first dose by Aug. 2 in order to be entered.

The youth scholarships can be used to attend any post-secondary institution in the world. If the winner doesn't plan to go to university or college right away, the money will be put into a trust that they can access to pay for post-secondary education until they are 20.

After that, the money will be considered forfeited.