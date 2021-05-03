Manitoba health officials to give 10 a.m. update on COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

Manitoba health officials will give an update on COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on Monday as the minimum age continues to be lowered.

CBC Manitoba will live stream the 10 a.m. news conference here and on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the province's vaccine implementation task force, will be joined by Dr. Marcia Anderson, public health lead for the First Nation pandemic response co-ordination team.

On Friday, the province announced it is expanding eligibility for vaccines to pregnant people 18 and older.

It also announced eligibility expansion for the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine to those 30 to 39 years old with certain priority health conditions. (It remains available to everyone 40 and older, with no health condition requirements.)

The list of priority conditions, which is available on the province's website, includes chronic kidney or liver disease, Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes that is poorly controlled or involves complications, chronic cardiovascular disease, severe autoimmune disorders and certain neurological or neurodevelopmental conditions, such as cerebral palsy.

Those who are 30 or older and receiving immunosuppressing therapy, such as chemotherapy, are also now eligible for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

That change comes after the National Advisory Committee on Immunization said the vaccine should be offered to anyone 30 and older, but only when the benefits outweigh the risks of rare, serious post-vaccine blood clots with low platelets.

Vaccination hot spots

On Thursday, Manitoba expanded its list of COVID-19 "hot spots" where people are eligible for the vaccine.

All adults living or working certain front-line jobs in those areas can get vaccinated. That list now includes several more regions in Winnipeg and Brandon, as well as some eastern Manitoba communities.

A map showing the boundaries of each area is available on the provincial government's website. You can type in your home or work address at that site to see if you qualify.

Apart from these geographic hot spots, the age for general eligibility to get a COVID-19 shot at one of the province's supersites or pop-up clinics remained at 50 and older and 30 and up for First Nations people as of Sunday.