'An important milestone': 70% of Manitoba adults have 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Manitoba has hit a pandemic target of vaccinating 70 per cent of people over age 18 with at least one dose in its effort to shut down COVID-19.

"Today, we have reached another important milestone," said Johanu Botha, operations lead of the province's vaccine implementation task force.

The percentage of the population age 12 and up is not far behind, he said.

"Vaccine numbers continue to rise and that is something that I personally, and I know that everyone on our team, is thrilled to see."

The heads of Manitoba's vaccination task force are providing an update Wednesday afternoon on the province's vaccine status, just as the government has started to announce privileges for those fully vaccinated.

Medical lead Dr. Joss Reimer is joined by operations lead Johanu Botha for the 12:30 p.m. news conference.

CBC Manitoba is live streaming it here and on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem.

Manitoba expanded eligibility on Wednesday for second doses of COVID-19 vaccines to those who received their first shot on or before May 4.

A total of 946,611 doses have been administered in Manitoba as of Monday, which means just over 66 per cent of eligible Manitobans age 12 and up have received their first dose. Another 52,635 doses are being administered in the next four days, according to a document from the province.

Manitoba is expecting delivery of 3,500 doses of Moderna vaccine this week after two weeks of no new shipments.

It is also expecting 87,750 doses of Pfizer and has already received 7,500 doses of AstraZeneca.

Manitoba has set a goal of administering first doses to at least 70 per cent of eligible people but would like to see it closer to 90 per cent.

To that end, it has started offering incentives, as well as privileges to those who are fully-vaccinated.

On Wednesday, Premier Brian Pallister, alongside Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries president and CEO Manny Atwal, announced nearly $2M in lottery prizes for people who get vaccinated.

Anyone who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Aug. 2 and two by Sept. 6 will automatically be eligible for the prizes.

Those age 12 to 17 can win scholarships, while adults are eligible for cash prizes.

Pallister was asked what he has to say to those who the lottery overlooks, such as people who would like to get a vaccine but can't due to certain health issues.

"There's very, very few of those people I'm told," he said.

On Tuesday, he also announced the implementation of immunization cards for fully vaccinated people two weeks after they've received their second dose.

It will permit them to travel within Canada without having to self-isolate for two weeks upon their return to Manitoba.

Provincial restrictions currently require every visitor or resident entering Manitoba to isolate for two weeks upon arrival. Those orders have been in place in one form or another since April 2020.

Manitoba health-care facilities, including hospitals and personal care homes, will also permit expanded visitation if both the patient or resident and the visitor are fully vaccinated, and additional benefits will be announced in the coming weeks, Pallister said.

The province is also attempting to reach out to those who are vaccine hesitant or for whom travel to vaccine supersites has been a barrier to immunization.

Mobile outreach vans, house calls and community-hosted clinics are being launched while $1 million has been made available for grants.

Organizations can access up to $20,000 each if they can prove they have the ability to reach vaccine hesitant people and increase uptake.