Manitoba announces 431 COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

Manitoba announced 431 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and nine more deaths, bringing the number of people who have died from the illness in Manitoba to 123.
CBC News ·
Manitoba announced nine deaths Wednesday, the highest number of deaths announced in a single day in the province since the pandemic emerged in the spring. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

