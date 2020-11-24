COVID-19 update for Manitoba coming at 12:30 p.m.

A COVID-19 update for Manitoba is coming Friday afternoon, a day after 111 new cases were announced — the first time that number has hit triple digits since March 16.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, will provide the 12:30 p.m. update. CBC Manitoba will live stream the news conference here and on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem.

The seven-day average daily case count has risen gradually since the start of the month. On March 1, the average was around 61 cases per day. Now, it's around 90, an increase of almost 50 per cent over that time.

Aside from Thursday, there were two other days in the month that exceeded 100 for new daily cases. On March 12 there were 104 and on March 16 there were 110. The numbers came close on March 23 as well, with 98.

The total number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is also on the rise, going to 146 on Thursday from 138 the day before, while the number of patients in intensive care units increased to 30 from 27 in that same time frame.