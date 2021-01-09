203 new cases of COVID-19, 7 deaths reported in Manitoba on Saturday

There are 203 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Saturday and seven more people have died from the illness, the province's online dashboard says.

That brings Manitoba's total fatalities linked to the illness to 733.

Manitoba's five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate dipped again to 9.9 per cent, the dashboard says.

There are now 313 coronavirus patients in hospital, with 37 of them in intensive care, it says.

There were 2,181 COVID-19 tests done in the province on Friday, the dashboard says, bringing the total number of tests completed in Manitoba to 437,412.

The government posted on social media earlier Saturday that a full news release will be coming later in the afternoon because of technical issues.

The update comes a day after the government announced its public health orders banning most gatherings and the sale of non-essential items would be extended for two more weeks, following a spike in cases linked to holiday gatherings.

