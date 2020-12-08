Manitoba premier, top doctor to give new info on public health orders at COVID-19 update

Manitoba's premier and chief public health officer will provide new information about the province's COVID-19 public health orders today, as well as the latest pandemic numbers, as the health-care system remains under pressure and people continue to die.

Premier Brian Pallister and Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin will hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m. CT today.

CBC News will live stream the event here, on CBC Gem and on Facebook and Twitter.

The announcement comes after another triple-digit day for COVID-19 cases Monday and as Manitoba topped 400 deaths, most of those in the past couple of months.

It also follows news yesterday of the first shipment of vaccine headed for Manitoba. Limited quantities are expected by next week.

A provincial health order that put all of Manitoba into code red under the province's pandemic response system almost a month ago is set to expire on Friday.

The provincewide order ushered in widespread closures in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus, though those closures largely failed to stave off a crush of triple-digit daily cases and hundreds of deaths and hospitalizations in the past month.

Daily cases appear to have plateaued recently in the 300 to 400 range. The same goes for provincial test positivity rates, which have hovered around 13 per cent lately.