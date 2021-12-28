Manitoba reports record-high 825 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Manitoba is reporting a record-high 825 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths, according to the province's dashboard on Tuesday.

Of those cases, 521 are from the Winnipeg health region, with Prairie Mountain, the Southern, Interlake-Eastern and Northern health regions with 119, 113, 62 and 10 cases, respectively.

Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin has previously said the case counts could be underrepresenting the true number of Manitoba's COVID-19 infections due to lengthy lines at test sites and extended waits for results.

A total of 164 Manitobans are currently in hospital with COVID-19, including 121 active cases — up from 114 on Monday.

Sixty-one COVID-19 hospitalizations are in the Winnipeg health region, with the Southern health region having the next highest with 38.

Twenty-seven Manitoba COVID-19 patients are in intensive care, 22 of which are active cases, as well as five people who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care, according to the province.

Monday, the province reported 25 people were in intensive care due to COVID-19. But that number conflicted with the 40 intensive care patients tallied by physicians including Grace Hospital's medical director Dr. Heather Smith. The province could not immediately explain the discrepancy.

As of midnight, there were 95 patients in intensive care, including patients receiving COVID and non-COVID care, a Shared Health spokesperson told CBC News.

The critical care program's normal, pre-COVID baseline capacity was 72 patients.

The five-day test positivity rate is 21.9 per cent provincially, up from 19 per cent on Monday.

The provincial death toll sits at 1,383, per the dashboard.

More than 3,200 laboratory tests were completed Sunday. The total number of lab tests completed since February 2020 is 1,262,619.

There are 6,546 active cases, with the total number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba since the start of the pandemic is 76,539, according to the dashboard.

WATCH | Am I contagious? Questions answered on isolation period and testing: