Dr. Brent Roussin to give COVID-19 update for Manitoba at 12:30 p.m.

Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer will give an update on COVID-19 on Monday, following a weekend in which two new deaths and 112 new cases were reported.

Dr. Brent Roussin will hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m.

As of Sunday, the province was reporting 1,179 active cases of COVID-19, along with 123 confirmed cases connected to the more transmissible coronavirus variants of concern. Of those, 109 cases involve the B117 variant, first discovered in the U.K., and 14 involve the B1351 variant, first reported in South Africa.

The total number of COVID-related deaths in Manitoba, since the pandemic began more than a year ago, is 934.