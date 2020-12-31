Manitoba's top doctor to give COVID-19 update at 12:30 p.m.

Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin will provide a COVID-19 update Monday, a day after the province reported its lowest daily increase in cases in nearly two weeks.

CBC Manitoba will live stream the 12:30 p.m. news conference here and on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem.

Manitoba announced 58 new cases on Sunday. The last time the daily number of new cases was that low was on Feb. 8, when 53 new infections were announced.

The province also announced two more deaths on Sunday, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths in Manitoba since the pandemic began to 884.