Manitoba to give COVID-19 update at 12:30 p.m.

Dr. Jazz Atwal will give an update on COVID-19 in Manitoba on Friday afternoon, a day after the province announced it is considering loosening public health orders and moving out of code red.

The acting deputy chief provincial public health officer will hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m.

CBC Manitoba will live stream the briefing here and on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem.

The province on Thursday said it is considering exiting code red for the first time in four months, moving into the orange level of its pandemic response system and loosening a number of restrictions.

Possible changes include increasing outside gathering limits, expanding capacity at retail stores and religious services, allowing members of a household and their designated visitors to dine together inside restaurants, allowing organized team games at indoor sporting facilities, and removing the requirement that youth must wear a mask while taking part in indoor sporting activities, such as hockey or soccer.

Other changes include enabling indoor theatres, indoor concert halls, casino and gaming centres to open at limited capacity levels and removing the requirement to self-isolate for 14 days for interprovincial travellers who travel for business reasons and do not have symptoms.

As it has done with other easings of restrictions, the province has launched an online survey to gauge the public's comfort level with its proposals and to get feedback.

The survey also asks for people's thoughts on when the changes should happen — before or after the Easter weekend at the beginning of April.

The reopening proposal comes as more cases of highly contagious coronavirus variants are being reported in the province.

Twelve more cases involving coronavirus variants of concern were announced Thursday, bringing Manitoba's total known variant caseload to date to 76.

Officials also announced Wednesday that at least one of the more infectious variants — B1351, which was first identified in South Africa — had been spreading in Manitoba for at least two weeks before it was reported by public health officials.