198 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths in Manitoba on Thursday

There are 198 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Thursday and five more people have died from the illness, the province says in a news release.

More details about what will change when Manitoba's public health orders expire Friday night are expected when Premier Brian Pallister and Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin give an update on COVID-19 in the province on Thursday.

Manitoba's latest lockdown measures, which include a ban on most private gatherings and the sale of non-essential items, were extended for two more weeks on Jan. 8 after a spike in cases linked to holiday visiting, officials said. They're set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

The province floated some options earlier this week for what might be included in Manitoba's new public health orders, which could take effect as soon as a minute after midnight on Saturday.

Those possible changes include allowing visits in homes, letting all stores reopen and getting rid of the list of essential items, Roussin said on Tuesday.

That would likely apply everywhere but the hard-hit north, he said, where new cases of COVID-19 have seen a sharp increase.

The province plans to "signal more definitely what those plans will be" on Thursday, Roussin said on Tuesday.

The possibly relaxed rules would likely stay for three weeks before being evaluated to see if what's allowed can be cautiously expanded any further, he said.

The changes don't include reopening places like restaurants or gyms or allowing religious services to resume.

The province said its plan was informed by a survey that more than 67,000 Manitobans filled out in a four-day period.

Winnipeg and several nearby communities moved to the highest level on the province's pandemic response system on Nov. 2, with the rest of the province following 10 days later.

Those rules tightened even more on Nov. 20, when the province banned virtually all household visitors and the sale of non-essential items in stores.

Case numbers in Manitoba have been trending downward lately, with hospitalizations and the provincial test positivity rate both dropping slightly on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Winnipeg's five-day test positivity rate dropped to its lowest point since October.