Nearly half of 154 new COVID-19 cases are in northern Manitoba, as 6 deaths reported Wednesday

There are 154 more COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Wednesday and six more people have died from the illness, the province says in a news release.

Nearly half of those cases — 70 — are in the Northern Health Region, the release says. That part of the province has been hit hard by outbreaks in several small communities in recent weeks.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate dropped to 9.5 per cent, while Winnipeg's dropped to 6.7 per cent, the release says.

Hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 in Manitoba also dropped slightly on Wednesday, with 273 in hospital and 36 in intensive care, the release says.

A man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region died. Four people linked to outbreaks across the province are also among the latest deaths: a man and a woman in their 60s, both linked to Winnipeg's Southeast Personal Care Home, and two women in their 90s — one linked to Winnipeg's Holy Family Home and the other connected to the McCreary/Alonsa Health Centre.

The update comes one day after the province floated possible changes to the public health orders that expire on Friday.

"Overall, our numbers are headed in a good direction," Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, said at a news conference.

It's important for the province to make careful choices about what's allowed to reopen come Friday, he said.

"We need to take our time to do this, to do it right, so we don't have to go back and forth. Opening and closing, opening and closing is not something we want to do."

The possible tweaks, which are being considered for all regions but the hard-hit north, include allowing some small gatherings and scrapping restrictions on what can be sold in stores.

The remaining new cases announced Wednesday are in the Winnipeg health region (48), the Interlake-Eastern health region (18), the Southern Health region (10) and the Prairie Mountain Health region (eight).

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Winnipeg's Deer Lodge Centre, Lodge 2 West, the release says. Outbreaks at Winnipeg's Fred Douglas Lodge and the Grandview Personal Care Home are now over.

One previously announced case was removed from Manitoba's totals because of a data correction, the release says. That brings the province's total number of COVID-19 cases identified to 27,893.

Of those, 23,968 people are considered recovered, the release says, while 3,137 cases are still considered active, though health officials have said that number is inflated by a data entry backlog.

On Tuesday, 1,911 COVID-19 tests were done in Manitoba, which brought the total number of swabs done since February to 456,861.

Meanwhile, help is on the way for Garden Hill First Nation in northern Manitoba, after federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair approved a request for assistance from the Canadian Armed Forces for the community as it deals with an outbreak.