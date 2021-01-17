189 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths in Manitoba on Sunday

There are 189 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Sunday and eight more people have died from the illness, the province says in a news release.

The latest fatalities include a man in his 30s from the Winnipeg health region and two people whose deaths are linked to outbreaks at a hospital and a care home in the capital city.

Just over half of the new cases announced Sunday — 95 — are in the province's Northern health region, which has seen cases skyrocket this week in connection with outbreaks in several communities, health officials have said.

There are now 292 COVID-19 patients in hospital in Manitoba, the release says, including 39 in intensive care. That's nine more people hospitalized and three more intensive care patients since Saturday.

Manitoba's five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate went up slightly to 10.4 per cent from 10.2 per cent on Saturday. In Winnipeg, that rate increased to 7.2 per cent from 7 per cent on Saturday, the release says.

A little more than one in three of the new COVID-19 cases announced Sunday (65) are in the Winnipeg health region, the release says, while the remaining infections are spread out between the Interlake-Eastern health region (12), the Prairie Mountain Health region (nine) and the Southern Health region (eight).

The latest deaths linked to outbreaks were two people in their 70s, the release says: a woman connected to the Health Sciences Centre's GA4 unit and a man linked to the Southeast Personal Care Home.

The remaining fatalities reported Sunday are three men in their 70s (two from the Winnipeg region and one from the Northern region) and two women in their 90s (both from the Winnipeg region).