Premier, chief public health officer to give COVID-19 update a week before restrictions expire

Manitoba's premier and top doctor will give an update on COVID-19 in the province on Friday, one week before the province's extended pandemic restrictions expire.

CBC News will live stream the news conference with Premier Brian Pallister and Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin here at 12:30 p.m.

The provincewide public health orders include bans on most gatherings and the sale of non-essential goods.

Last Friday, they were extended for two more weeks following a spike in cases linked to holiday gatherings.

With cases rising in northern Manitoba, the province has not ruled out keeping its strictest restrictions to date in place there and loosening some rules in other regions.

"Everything is on the table," Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, said on a Thursday call with reporters.

"It's going to be based on risk, based on epidemiology, based on a number of indicators."

Atwal said contact tracers have linked a number of northern cases to visiting between households.

While Manitoba has seen several drops in its daily COVID-19 case counts lately, the province's northern half continues to be hit especially hard by the spread of the illness.

For two straight days, the biggest proportion of Manitoba's new reported COVID-19 cases have been in the Northern Health Region.

Since Wednesday, confirmed infections there have shot up by more than 200.

Many of those cases are linked to a few small communities that are experiencing outbreaks of the virus, Atwal said.

The northwestern town of Lynn Lake, with a population of fewer than 500 people, had 121 active COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The spread of COVID-19 has also continued to disproportionately impact First Nations people in Manitoba.

They made up 64 per cent of the new cases the province announced Thursday, the Manitoba First Nations COVID-19 Pandemic Response Coordination Team said in its daily bulletin, with just over half of those cases among people living on reserves.