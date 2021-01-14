261 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Thursday, with more than half in the north

There are 261 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Thursday and two more people have died from the illness, the province says.

More than half those cases — 139 — are in the Northern Health Region, a news release says. Another 75 new cases are in the Winnipeg health region.

The cases in northern Manitoba are partly due to gatherings in people's homes and in public, the province's acting deputy chief public health officer said on a conference call with reporters.

Dr. Jazz Atwal urged people in that part of the province to listen to public health orders, and said contact tracing investigations linked some cases to people visiting others from outside their household.

Atwal did not rule out the possibility that stricter restrictions could be left in place in northern Manitoba and rules loosened in other regions when provincewide public health orders expire next Friday. Those rules include bans on most gatherings and the sale of non-essential items.

The latest deaths are two men: one in his 60s from the Winnipeg region and one in his 90s linked to the outbreak at the McCreary/Alonsa Health Centre, the release says. Manitoba's COVID-19 death toll is 755.

Manitoba's five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate rose slightly to 10 per cent on Thursday, the release says, after dropping to 9.6 on Wednesday. In Winnipeg, that rate is now 7.1 per cent, down from 7.4 on Wednesday.

The other new cases are in the Prairie Mountain Health region (23), the Southern Health region (13) and the Interlake-Eastern health region (11), the release says.

Manitoba is now using text messages in addition to phone calls to do contact tracing, Atwal said.

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Rock Lake Hospital in Crystal City, Man., the release says, while a previously announced outbreak at the Gilbert Plains Personal Care Home is over.

There are now 290 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Manitoba, including 37 who are in intensive care, the release says.

Two previously announced cases of COVID-19 have been removed from Manitoba's total due to a data correction, the release says, which brings the province's tally of cases detected to 26,954.

To date, 23,313 people have recovered from COVID-19, while 2,866 are still considered active cases, though health officials have said that number is inflated because of a data entry backlog. Atwal said the true number of active cases in the province is likely half that.

There were 2,333 COVID-19 tests done in Manitoba on Wednesday, bringing the total number completed in the province to 446,018, the release says.