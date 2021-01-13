Manitoba health officials to give COVID-19 update at 12:30 p.m.

Health officials in Manitoba are set to give the latest details on COVID-19 in the province at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

CBC News will live stream the announcement from Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba's acting deputy chief public health officer, and Dr. Joss Reimer, medical officer of health for Manitoba Health and a member of the province's COVID-19 vaccine implementation task force, here at 12:30 p.m.

That update will come one day after Manitoba reported its lowest daily tally of new COVID-19 cases since mid-October. On Tuesday, there were 92 new infections announced in the province.

Atwal said Manitoba's lower numbers show the province's pandemic restrictions are paying off. Those rules, which ban most gatherings and the sale of non-essential goods, were recently extended two weeks after a spike in cases linked to holiday gatherings.

The extension is set to expire on Jan. 22.

Provincial data obtained by CBC News says Manitoba saw hundreds of COVID-19 cases linked to workplaces and stores after the province brought in the first iteration of those rules.

Those numbers, which came through a freedom-of-information request, show nearly 16,000 people in Manitoba contracted COVID-19 between Nov. 1 and Dec. 15.

Roughly one in four of those cases were definitively linked to community spread in places including workplaces, stores, health-care facilities, educational institutions and daycares.

More Manitobans got their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week. The list of people eligible for a shot now includes care home residents across the province and some people living on First Nations, where the illness has spread disproportionately compared to the rest of the province.

More than half of Manitoba's active COVID-19 cases are among First Nations people, who make up about 10 per cent of the province's population.

The union that represents Winnipeg bus drivers is now pushing for its members to be prioritized for vaccination, saying they have a high exposure risk and are essential to keep the city moving.

Meanwhile, more outbreaks at care homes in Manitoba were deemed over on Tuesday.

That list included the Maples and Parkview Place long-term care homes in Winnipeg, which had two of the worst outbreaks in the province to date. As of Jan. 6, 55 residents at Maples and 29 at Parkview Place had died of COVID-19, according to statements from Revera, the private company that runs both homes.