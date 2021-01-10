151 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths in Manitoba on Sunday

There are 151 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Sunday and five more people have died from the illness, the province says.

There are nine more people hospitalized with the illness, a news release says, marking a jump to 322 hospitalizations. Thirty-six of those people are in intensive care, a drop of one from Saturday.

The latest deaths, which bring Manitoba's total to 738, are all women from the Winnipeg health region, the release says.

Four are linked to outbreaks: one in her 70s at the Southeast Personal Care Home; two in their 80s (at the Convalescent Home of Winnipeg and Deer Lodge Centre, Lodge 4 West) and one in her 90s linked to Seven Oaks General Hospital 4U4-7 unit.

Another woman in her 80s also died, the release says.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate is up to 10 per cent, the release says. In Winnipeg, the rate is down to 9.2 per cent.

Just under half the new cases (73) are in the Winnipeg region, the release says. There are another 44 in the Northern health region, with the remaining new cases spread out across the Southern Health region (with 14), the Interlake-Eastern health region and the Prairie Mountain Health region (with 10 each), the release says.

A previously declared outbreak at the Brightwater Senior Living of Tuxedo Assisted Living Facility is now over, the release says.

Places where there were possible public COVID-19 exposures are listed by region on the province's website.

There have now been 26,317 COVID-19 cases detected in Manitoba, including 20,850 considered recovered and 4,792 still deemed active, though provincial officials have said that number is inflated because of a data entry backlog.

There were 1,539 COVID-19 tests done in Manitoba on Saturday, which brings Manitoba's total to 438,951.