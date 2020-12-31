187 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths in Manitoba on Thursday

Six more people have died from COVID-19 in Manitoba and there are 187 new cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, the province announced on Thursday.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate — a rolling average of the COVID-19 tests that come back positive — is now 11.2 per cent, down from 12.6 on Wednesday. In Winnipeg that rate is 10.4 per cent, down from 11.9 on Wednesday.

"We are headed in the right direction," said Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, in a conference call with media on Thursday afternoon.

But Atwal said Manitoba needs to see fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations, lower case numbers and lower test positivity rates before restrictions in the province are lifted.

The province's intensive care units are still at 154 per cent of their pre-pandemic capacity, Shared Health Chief Nursing Officer Lanette Siragusa said on the conference call.

As of Thursday morning, there were 337 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in hospital in Manitoba, including 247 who are still considered infectious, the news release says. There are 37 COVID-19 patients in intensive care — one more than on Wednesday — with 33 of those cases considered infectious.

Manitoba's current restrictions, which include a ban on social gatherings with people outside your household and the closure of non-essential businesses such as gyms, theatres and restaurants for dine-in service, are set to end on Jan. 8.

"We would have to look at the evidence and the epidemiology closer to the time the orders expire," Atwal said about the possibility of loosening restrictions.

The deaths announced Thursday include a woman in her 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, a Winnipeg woman in her 70s and a Southern Health man in his 80s, the province says in a news release.

The other deaths are three Winnipeg women connected to care homes: one in her 80s linked to the Convalescent Home of Winnipeg, another in her 80s linked to Charleswood Care Centre and one in her 90s linked to the Poseidon Care Centre.

Outbreaks of the illness have been declared at Selkirk's Tudor House Personal Care Home and Winnipeg's Southeast Personal Care Home. Outbreaks at Stonewall's Rosewood Lodge Personal Care Home and Winnipeg's Misericordia Place and Kildonan Personal Care Centre are now over.

There have been 24,700 cases of COVID-19 identified in Manitoba and 667 people have died from the illness. More than half of those fatalities — 356 — happened this month, the provincial data site says.

Just under half of Thursday's new cases (91) are in the Winnipeg health region, the release says. The rest are split among the Northern Health Region (38), the Southern Health region (33), the Interlake-Eastern health region (18) and the Prairie Mountain Health region (seven).

To date, 19,528 of those people have been listed as recovered, while 4,505 are still considered active (though officials have previously said that number is inflated because of a data entry backlog).

The New Year's Eve media availability is the second of two in an 11-day holiday period that began Christmas Eve and continues through this weekend.

Sites where there were possible public COVID-19 exposures are listed by region on the province's website.

There were 2,083 COVID-19 tests done in Manitoba on Wednesday, bringing the total number completed since early February to 421,630, the release says.