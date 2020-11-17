Manitoba's top doctor to deliver latest COVID-19 details as record hospital numbers strain health care

Manitoba's chief public health officer will release the latest information about COVID-19 at 12:30 p.m. as the health-care system faces strain and patients continue to fill hospital beds.

Dr. Brent Roussin will speak at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. CT. CBC Manitoba will live stream that here, on CBC Gem, and on Facebook and Twitter.

The announcement will follow Premier Brian Pallister's 10:30 a.m. CT news conference on COVID-19 enforcement measures.

Both news conferences come one day after Manitoba passed 100 COVID-19 deaths in November.

On Monday, Roussin and Pallister chastised some big commercial retailers that sell non-essential items for attracting droves of shoppers during the first weekend of provincewide code red restrictions that forced many smaller retailers to close. Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman urged the province to consider ramping up restrictions.

Pallister and Roussin also criticized the dozens of people who turned out in Steinbach on the weekend to protest widespread restrictions that took effect last week.

The community has one of the highest COVID-19 caseloads per capita in Canada, and Pallister hinted some of those in attendance could expect fines in the mail.

Gathering sizes are restricted to five, not counting those in a hosting household, though officials have urged Manitobans to avoid gatherings entirely.

Manitoba continues to see record-setting numbers daily. The five-day provincial test positivity rate reached a high of 13 per cent yesterday, with Winnipeg trailing shortly behind at 12.8 per cent.

The health-care system is being pushed to its limits, including in intensive care units. A record 234 COVID-19 patients were in hospital on Monday morning.

Yesterday, Manitoba Shared Health Chief Nursing Officer Lanette Siragusa said the system is under distress, as 90 of Manitoba's 99 ICU beds are full, half of them with COVID-19 patients. She characterized growing pressure on hospital resources as the worst-case scenario officials feared.

A number of elective surgeries have been postponed to help create more capacity in the health-care system.

"It really can't continue," Siragusa said on Monday.

So far, 172 Manitobans have died of COVID-19. Most of those deaths happened in October and November, with nearly a third of all deaths involving residents from two Revera-run care homes in Winnipeg.