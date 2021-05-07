Manitobans weary of restrictions: Free Press poll

A Winnipeg Free Press poll conducted by Leger a few days before the explosion of COVID-19 cases this week found that while a majority of Manitobans continue to follow public-health orders, 31 per cent, or about three in 10, admit they haven't always done so.

As well, 63 per cent of respondents agreed with the statement, "I am getting sick and tired of all the health restrictions and limits on where I can go and who I can see. These rules can't end soon enough for me."

