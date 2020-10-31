COVID-19 public health update to come from Manitoba health officials at noon

Manitoba's top doctor and health minister will give a COVID-related public health update on Friday.

CBC Manitoba will live stream the noon news conference here and on Facebook and CBC Gem.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be joined by Health Minister Audrey Gordon.

There is no word yet on whether that means there will be a change to the current public health restrictions in Manitoba.

Since the end of August, face masks have been required in all indoor public spaces across the province and proof of full vaccination status has been required to eat inside a restaurant or attend a symphony or dance event, and to go to movie theatres, casinos, bingo halls or any licensed premises.

Indoor and outdoor ticketed sporting events and concerts are also exclusive to people who are fully vaccinated.

Children who are too young to be vaccinated are allowed to go to restaurants, theatres and other events with a vaccinated adult.

Teachers and school staff are also required to be fully vaccinated by the end of October, and masks are mandatory throughout the education system, including on buses.

Over the past week, the seven-day average daily COVID-19 case count in Manitoba has gone up one-third as the pandemic's fourth wave takes hold in the province.

As of Wednesday, the running average was 84 cases per day in the province, up from 63 a week before.

Of the province's five health regions, however, the infection rate is much higher in the south.

Southern Health has the lowest COVID-19 vaccine uptake among Manitoba's regions and is also home to some of the most vocal opposition to pandemic mitigation measures, including vaccination requirements to enter some businesses and public places.

Public health enforcement officers ticketed nine businesses during the week of Sept. 20-26 for violating the orders, and six of those businesses are in the Southern Health region — in Winkler and Steinbach.

The other three businesses, all in Winnipeg, all had multiple tickets: Monstrosity Burger, Chaise Café & Lounge and Morfit Training Centre. They got 10 of the 16 tickets given out in the week across the province.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman told reporters on Wednesday that he wants businesses that repeatedly violate the health orders to be shut down.

Bowman said he has written to Gordon, urging the province to exercise its authority under the Manitoba Health Act to do so.

"I think doing so would go a long way to respecting all those law-abiding residents and businesses that are doing their part to responsibly protect the health and safety of their employees as well as our community," he said.