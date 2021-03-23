Manitoba premier, top doctor to give update on COVID-19 public health orders

Manitobans will hear Tuesday morning whether the province will further ease its COVID-19 public health orders and move out of code red for the first time since early November.

Premier Brian Pallister and Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin are holding an 11 a.m. news conference.

Pallister announced last week that Manitoba could potentially leave the critical (code red) stage of its pandemic response system and move into the orange, reopening more services and activities.

Possible changes include increasing outside gathering limits, expanding capacity at retail stores and religious services, expanding indoor restaurant dining criteria, allowing organized team games at indoor sporting facilities, and removing the requirement that youth must wear a mask while taking part in indoor sporting activities, such as hockey or soccer.

Other changes under consideration include allowing indoor theatres, indoor concert halls, casino and gaming centres to open at limited capacity and removing the requirement to self-isolate for 14 days for interprovincial travellers who travel for business reasons and do not have symptoms.

The province had launched an online survey last week to gauge the public's comfort level with its proposals and to get feedback.

The survey also asks for people's thoughts on when the changes should happen — before or after the Easter weekend at the beginning of April.

The current public health orders expire at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

Pallister and Roussin will deliver their news the day after Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, announced they will not be moving to the third step in their reopening plan because of rising hospitalizations.

Hospitalizations in Manitoba hit a low of 133 on March 20 after going over 400 in December, but have moved upward since then, to 138 on Monday.

Case numbers in Manitoba have also started to trend upward again, with a seven-day average over 90 on Monday, after spending almost a week under 60 at the beginning of the month.