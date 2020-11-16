Skip to Main Content
Manitoba health officials to give latest COVID-19 details after another record-setting day
Manitoba health officials plan to provide an update at 12:30 p.m. CT as COVID-19 briefings return to a daily schedule following a week with dozens of deaths and thousands of cases.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer for Shared Health, will provide a COVID-19 update at 12:30 p.m. CT . (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

Manitoba health officials plan to deliver a COVID-19 update today as the briefings return to a daily schedule following the deadliest week of the pandemic to date in the province.

Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer with Manitoba Shared Health, will join Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin for a 12:30 p.m. CT news conference.

CBC News will live stream the COVID-19 update here, on Facebook, Twitter and on CBC Gem.

The public briefings will be done every day from Monday to Friday, a news release says. Siragusa will be present on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays alongside Roussin.

The shift comes less than a week after the province went into code red in its pandemic response system, and one day after a record-setting 494 new cases were announced. 

Manitoba has reported more than 2,800 new cases in the past week and broke or tied records for the provincial test positivity rate each day.

November is the deadliest month in Manitoba since the beginning of the pandemic, with 93 deaths recorded by the province to date. More people have been reported dead due to COVID-19 since last Monday than had in the entire month of October. (Caitlyn Gowriluk/CBC)

There have also been 56 reported COVID-19 deaths in the past seven days. Saturday alone saw a record 15 deaths reported, 11 of them linked to the deadliest outbreak yet, at Maples Long Term Care Home, where 32 residents have died of the illness.

Health-care workers continue to sound the alarm about the dire effects of the current surge, as hospital beds and ICUs fill up with COVID-19 patients.

As of Sunday, 220 people were in hospital with COVID-19; a record 41 were in intensive care.

