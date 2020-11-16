Manitoba health officials to give latest COVID-19 details after another record-setting day
Briefings move to daily updates following week with dozens of deaths, nearly 3,000 cases
Manitoba health officials plan to deliver a COVID-19 update today as the briefings return to a daily schedule following the deadliest week of the pandemic to date in the province.
Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer with Manitoba Shared Health, will join Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin for a 12:30 p.m. CT news conference.
The public briefings will be done every day from Monday to Friday, a news release says. Siragusa will be present on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays alongside Roussin.
The shift comes less than a week after the province went into code red in its pandemic response system, and one day after a record-setting 494 new cases were announced.
Manitoba has reported more than 2,800 new cases in the past week and broke or tied records for the provincial test positivity rate each day.
There have also been 56 reported COVID-19 deaths in the past seven days. Saturday alone saw a record 15 deaths reported, 11 of them linked to the deadliest outbreak yet, at Maples Long Term Care Home, where 32 residents have died of the illness.
Health-care workers continue to sound the alarm about the dire effects of the current surge, as hospital beds and ICUs fill up with COVID-19 patients.
As of Sunday, 220 people were in hospital with COVID-19; a record 41 were in intensive care.
