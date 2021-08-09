Manitoba launches new COVID-19 immunization card app

A new mobile app will allow vaccinated Manitobans to request and show their immunization card.

The provincial government launched the new app on Monday. Like the physical immunization card, the app will only show the individual's first and last name, along with a QR code which, when scanned by the province's Immunization Verifier app, will confirm that the person is fully vaccinated.

Previously, people without a physical card were able to log into the province's website to display their proof of vaccination. This app can be accessed when not connected to Wi-Fi or cellular data services.

The app is available for iOS and Android and can be downloaded from the province's website.

The provincial government was hit with overwhelming demand for physical immunization cards after launching them two months ago, with delays in receiving new shipments due to the high number of requests, and an overall demand in the industry for blank cards.

People can register for their immunization card two weeks after receiving their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The cards exempt Manitobans who travel to other provinces from the self-isolation requirement requirements upon their return.

They also don't need to self-isolate if they are a close contact of a person with COVID-19, as long as they don't have symptoms.