Manitoba's top doctor gives COVID-19 update at 12:30 p.m.

Manitoba's chief public health officer is giving an update on COVID-19 on Friday, as the province looks to loosen more of its pandemic restrictions.

Dr. Brent Roussin will hold a news conference on the latest COVID-19 numbers at 12:30 p.m.

CBC Manitoba will live stream the news conference here and on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem.

On Thursday, Roussin and Premier Brian Pallister announced they are considering new public health orders that could allow many services, businesses and activities to reopen.

The province's COVID-19 curve has been bending in the right direction, which means it's time to look at further reopening the economy, Pallister said Thursday.

The province is floating the idea of allowing restaurants, tattoo parlours, gyms, nail salons, libraries and places of worship to reopen with limited capacity. It also is considering increasing capacity for weddings to 10 and enabling the film industry and photographers to resume work.

Organized outdoor sports may be allowed to resume games and practices but not multi-team tournaments.

An online survey has been launched to gauge public opinion.