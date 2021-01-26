No cost to Manitoba for abandoning deal to buy Canadian-made COVID vaccines

The Manitoba government didn't lose money when it quietly abandoned plans to buy COVID-19 vaccines developed by a Canadian company.

Former Premier Brian Pallister touted his early 2021 deal to buy vaccines from Providence Therapeutics as an "insurance option" in case the federal government didn't come through with the vaccines it needed by the end of the year. He said he couldn't sit back while Manitoba was running out of vaccines.

But under new premier Heather Stefanson, the Manitoba government told Providence in November 2021 that it wouldn't buy their vaccines for a number of reasons, a spokesperson said in an email Wednesday, "including the province securing sufficient vaccine supply" by then.

The province's decision to back out of the preliminary arrangement with Providence was never publicized.

Manitoba faced no financial consequences. The parties agreed Manitoba wouldn't pay the non-refundable up-front payment of $7.2 million until the final contract was signed, which never happened.

No financial penalty to Manitoba

Brad Sorenson, the CEO of Providence Therapeutics, told CBC News in the spring of 2021 he wanted more certainty around his company's operations before asking for money.

"Under no circumstance am I going to enter into an agreement with Manitoba, the only government in Canada that's really stepped up and supported us, and put them at a disadvantage. That's not going to happen," Sorenson said.

Critics and opposition parties had questioned Manitoba for banking on an untested, underfunded firm to provide vaccines.

Former Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister touted his deal to buy vaccines from a Canadian-made company as an 'insurance option' that has never come to pass. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

Manitoba was the only province to ink a deal to directly buy a COVID-19 vaccine. Otherwise, the federal government assumed responsibility for vaccine purchasing, and made initial deals with foreign companies Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

Providence is still in the process of producing its own COVID-19 vaccine, which has yet to be approved by Health Canada.

The firm had a successful Phase 2 trial of its vaccine candidate, according to an October news release.

Labour, Consumer Protection and Government Services Minister Reg Helwer communicated to Providence that it would no longer buy its COVID vaccines in November 2021, the first month in which Stefanson was premier.