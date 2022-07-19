Manitoba to announce rollout of COVID-19 vaccine for kids younger than 5
Province also planning fall immunization push
Manitobans will learn more this week about where and when they can get young children immunized against COVID-19.
Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin will speak later this week about the rollout of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for kids age six months to five years, Health Minister Audrey Gordon said Tuesday.
Health Canada approved the vaccine last week. The dosage is roughly 25 per cent the size of the dose provided to kids age 12 and up.
"This is an exciting announcement for so many families that have been waiting for Health Canada to approve the vaccine," Gordon said outside a personal care home in St. Vital.
"There will be more information this week. Dr. Roussin will be coming out at a press conference and will be discussing the actual approval and will be talking about the rollout."
Gordon also said Manitoba Public Health is preparing to immunize more Manitobans against COVID-19 in the fall, when the weather gets colder, more indoor activities resume and respiratory viruses are transmitted more easily.
"It will be a very comprehensive rollout [and a] very comprehensive plan, similar to what you saw before in the previous waves," Gordon said.
