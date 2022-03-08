COVID-19 hospitalizations down by 28 in Manitoba, no new deaths reported

Manitoba is reporting 28 fewer patients in hospital with COVID-19 as of Tuesday and no new deaths from the illness, according to the province's online dashboard.

There are now 406 patients in hospital with COVID-19 — a drop from 434 on Monday.

The number of COVID-19 patients receiving intensive care has also decreased, from 27 to 21.

In total, there are 90 patients in Manitoba ICUs, down from 97 on Monday. This includes patients receiving non-COVID related care.

On Monday, Manitoba's COVID-19 death toll reached 1,700, the same day that Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore reported that the global death toll from the pandemic had reached six million.

Manitoba's five-day test-positivity rate is down to 13.9 per cent, after increasing to 14.7 per cent over the weekend.

The latest update comes one week after the province dropped its vaccine mandate.

On March 15 — a week from now — mask mandates, isolation requirements and contact tracing will also come to an end.

A total of 142 new lab-confirmed cases were reported Tuesday. Due to limited access to testing, that number is considered an undercount.

The 7,695 active cases reported is considered an undercount as well.

There were 964 PCR tests completed Tuesday.

Manitobans can now get free rapid antigen tests at various grocery stores , pharmacies, and at libraries in Winnipeg.

Results from those tests are not reported in Manitoba's official numbers.