Ten Manitobans have died due to COVID-19 in the last 3 days, and hospitalizations are up by 14, according to the government's online dashboard.

There are currently 434 people in the hospital due to the coronavirus, 14 more than on Friday.

The number of people receiving intensive care for COVID-19 also increased over the weekend, to 27 from 22.

As the two-year mark of the start of the pandemic approaches, Manitoba has reached 1,700 total deaths due to COVID-19.

John Hopkins University in Baltimore, Md., reported on Monday that the official global death toll from the virus has eclipsed six million.



The total number of ICU patients in Manitoba, including non-COVID patients, is now 97, up two from Friday.

Manitoba's five-day test-positivity rate also increased over the weekend to 14.7 per cent from 12.6 per cent on Friday.

Lab tests confirmed 88 new cases on Monday and 422 new cases since Friday. These numbers are considered an under count due to limited access to testing.



There are currently 7,571 active cases in Manitoba, also considered an undercount of the true number of infections.



A total of 919 lab tests were completed Monday.



Manitoba dropped its vaccine mandates on March 7. Mask mandates, isolation requirements and contact tracing will be ended on March 15.



