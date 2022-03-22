COVID-19 hospitalizations down 8 in Manitoba on Tuesday

Manitoba is reporting a decrease of eight hospitalizations and no new deaths on the province's coronavirus data dashboard.

There are currently 380 people in Manitoba hospitals with COVID-19.

This number includes 24 patients in intensive care, an increase of two since Monday.

A total of 118 new lab-confirmed cases were reported on Tuesday. Due to limited access to testing, this number is an undercount.

The dashboard says there are 4,913 active cases in Manitoba. This is also an undercount.

On Sunday, the province closed 18 testing sites.

A total of 1,023 tests were done.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate is 13.5 per cent.

To date, 1,731 people have died from COVID-19 in Manitoba.

As of March 15, there are no pandemic public health orders in Manitoba.

More from CBC Manitoba:

