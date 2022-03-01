No new COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba, hospitalizations down by 11
There are no new reported deaths due to COVID-19 in Manitoba today, and hospitalizations are down by 11, from 474 yesterday, according to the government's online dashboard.
Active hospitalizations are up by four from 204 yesterday. Active intensive care cases remain at 14.
Manitoba's test positivity rate decreased to 15.9 per cent from 16.7 per cent Monday.
