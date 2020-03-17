Manitoba COVID-19 cases nearly double to 15

The number of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba nearly doubled on Tuesday afternoon.

Manitoba public health officials announced seven new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the province, This brings the total number of lab-confirmed and presumptive cases to 15.

Public health officials have started investigating these new cases. The province plans to disclose whether they involved international travel.

All eight previously announced cases involved international travel.

The additional cases announced late Tuesday afternoon involve:

A man in his 60s, from a community in the Southern Health Santé-Sud Health region.

A woman in her 60s from a southern-health region community.

A woman in her 60s from Winnipeg.

A woman in her 50s from Winnipeg.

A woman in her 40s from Winnipeg.

A man in his 30s from Winnipeg.

A woman in her 50s from Winnipeg.



As of Monday, 2,280 tests for COVID-19 have been completed in Manitoba. The 15 positive cases represent 0.7 per cent of the total tests.

Other coronavirus-related cancellations and closures were announced Tuesday afternoon.

The Forks Market announced it will be closed until further notice.

The Winnipeg School Division postponed a byelection slated for Saturday, March 1.

The Manitoba Dental Association announced it's "strongly recommending that all non-essential and elective dental services should be postponed until further notice."

Emergency dental treatments should continue, the association announced.