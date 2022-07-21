COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths dropped last week in Manitoba

Fewer Manitobans went to hospital last week with COVID-19 than during the previous week, the latest epidemiological report from Manitoba Public Health says.

During the week ending July 16, 52 new patients entered Manitoba hospitals with COVID-19, down seven patients from the previous week, the report says.

Intensive care unit admissions also dropped last week. Two more COVID-19 patients entered ICU during the week ending July 16, down five patients from the previous week, the report says.

The number of COVID-19 deaths added to the pandemic total also dropped last week. The province recorded three more deaths during the week ending July 16, down from six the previous week.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 2,056 Manitobans are known to have died of COVID-19.

Despite the encouraging numbers for last week, 2022 continues to be deadlier than last year in terms of COVID-19 patients.

From the start of this year through July 16, 664 Manitobans have died of COVID-19, according to provincial records compiled by CBC News.

During the same period in 2021, the province reported 497 COVID deaths.

Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin said Wednesday that the province's latest modelling points to a decline in COVID-19 case numbers.

He qualified that statement by saying the modelling did not factor in the more contagious BA.5 coronavirus variant, which is more immune evasive than previous strains.

Roussin said about half of Manitoba's recent COVID cases are due to BA.5, based on sampling conducted in the province.