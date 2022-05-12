Manitoba reports 11 health-care facility outbreaks, another 28 COVID-19 deaths

There are 11 new COVID-19 outbreaks in health-care facilities and a slight increase in the number of hospital admissions in the most recent weekly report on the pandemic in Manitoba.

There were 196 hospital admissions from May 1 to 7, compared to 185 last week, a six per cent increase.

Another 13 patients were admitted to intensive care units, including one patient younger than 10.

The total death count rose by 28 to 1,847 deaths in Manitoba since the start of the pandemic.

Lab tests confirmed 902 new cases of COVID-19, a decrease from 1,042 the previous week. This is an undercount due to limited access to polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing. The province does not track positive rapid antigen tests.

Manitoba's trate on the PCR tests was 17.6 per cent, down from 20.7 per cent the previous week.

Labs completed a daily average of 832 tests.

The most recently reported outbreaks are at the following health-care facilities: