Skip to Main Content
Manitoba health officials to give daily COVID-19 update at 1 p.m.
Manitoba

Manitoba health officials to give daily COVID-19 update at 1 p.m.

Health officials are scheduled to brief the public on the latest news about the novel coronavirus in Manitoba at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. It will be live streamed here.

CBC Manitoba will live stream the news conference here and on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem

CBC News ·
Health-care workers load a patient into an ambulance outside Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg on Monday. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Health officials are scheduled to brief the public on the latest news about the novel coronavirus in Manitoba at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

CBC Manitoba will live stream the news conference here and on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem.

On Tuesday, public health officials announced no new cases of COVID-19, leaving Manitoba's total at 246.

So far, four people have died in Manitoba.

Latest local news:

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News