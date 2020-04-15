Manitoba health officials to give daily COVID-19 update at 1 p.m.
Health officials are scheduled to brief the public on the latest news about the novel coronavirus in Manitoba at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. It will be live streamed here.
CBC Manitoba will live stream the news conference here and on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem
On Tuesday, public health officials announced no new cases of COVID-19, leaving Manitoba's total at 246.
So far, four people have died in Manitoba.
