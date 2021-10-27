Manitoba health leaders to give COVID-19, vaccine update Wednesday
Dr. Jazz Atwal, Dr. Joss Reimer to hold online news conference at 12:30 p.m.
Manitoba health leaders will give an update on COVID-19 and vaccines on Wednesday.
Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the Manitoba vaccine implementation task force, will hold an online video news conference at 12:30 p.m. CBC News will live stream the briefing here.
The update comes one day after public health restrictions relaxed in parts of the Southern Health region where vaccination rates are higher.
Retail capacity has been limited to 50 per cent in the Southern Health region since the beginning of October, because the area has had a disproportionately high number of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks and the lowest vaccination rate among Manitoba's five health regions.
That restriction no longer applies to the communities of Cartier, Headingley, Macdonald, Ritchot (Niverville-Ritchot), St. François Xavier and Taché.
Since September, Manitoba has been expanding eligibility for third doses. Current eligibility for third doses includes people who live on First Nations, health-care workers with direct contact with patients, residents or clients, people who have only received the AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccines or a vaccine not approved by Health Canada, residents of all personal care homes and people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.
The province is also preparing to vaccinate kids as young as five as early as the end of November, pending Health Canada approval of an application from Pfizer.
