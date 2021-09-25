COVID-19 vaccine update coming as Manitoba doctors prepare for expanded booster eligibility

Manitobans will get a COVID-19 vaccine update Wednesday, as doctors across the province prepare for expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the province's vaccine task force, will hold an in-person news conference at 12:30 p.m. CT.

CBC News will stream the briefing live on our website.

On Tuesday afternoon, Doctors Manitoba informed its members via email that the province plans to expand the eligibility for the booster shots on Wednesday.

COVID-19 booster shots will be made available to thousands of health-care workers and anyone who received full courses of the AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Reimer's update Wednesday comes one day after new restrictions, largely targeting those who are eligible for the vaccine but have yet to receive it, came into effect.

As of Tuesday, 85.2 per cent of eligible Manitobans had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 81.2 per cent had both shots.