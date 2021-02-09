Manitoba COVID-19 vaccine task force to give update at 12:30 p.m.

The leaders of Manitoba's vaccine implementation task force are providing more information about the province's immunization plans.

Dr. Joss Reimer, the task force's medical lead, will be joined by Johanu Botha, the task force's operations lead, at the briefing.

The province announced on Tuesday just one of its vaccination supersites — the one in downtown Thompson — remains open at this time due to vaccine shortages.

The Vaxport site, located in a hangar near the northern Manitoba city's airport, has been ready to open since February but will not begin providing immunizations until vaccine supply issues are resolved.

The supersites in Winnipeg and Brandon remain closed until Thursday.

People who had appointments scheduled while the clinics are closed have been contacted to reschedule their appointments, which will still be within the recommended window, the province said.

Only 6,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine — the type remote and northern sites use because it's easier to ship and store than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine — are expected next week.

Meanwhile, 15,210 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are expected this week and 17,550 doses next week.