All Manitobans eligible for 2nd dose on Friday as Moderna shipments increase

All Manitobans will be eligible for their second vaccine dose starting Friday and it'll be easier to get those shots.

"We want it to be your turn to get immunized as quickly as possible," Johanu Botha, operations lead of the province's vaccine implementation task force, said on Thursday.

Manitoba is extending hours at some vaccination sites as it expects to dole out more than 200,000 doses during the week of June 28-July 4.

Botha said that operating hours at the RBC Convention Centre and Leila Avenue supersite will be extended from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. for one day, on June 28. Extending hours further is under consideration, he said.

Anyone who has received a first dose is eligible for second dose as of 11:45 a.m. on Friday — as long as there is at least 28 days between the shots.

Second dose eligibility was expanded Thursday to include those who received their first dose on or before June 6.

The 217,000 doses the province plans to administer next week is a leap from the 180,798 this week and 106,028 last week.

Clinics and pharmacies will play a key role in providing those doses. They are expected to receive 45,688 of the doses next week, a sevenfold increase from last week when they received 6,000 doses.

(Manitoba government)

The vaccine supersites will have the lion's share of the vaccines, with just over 148,000 — up from 88,998 last week.

Doses for young people

Botha noted, though, that it won't help everyone.

"If you're a parent, you know that the news about large shipments of vaccine rings a bit hollow at this time," he said.

"Our Pfizer supply in the short term is extremely limited and right now that's the only type of vaccine approved for young people aged 12-17."

The province is expecting 141,700 doses of Moderna to be delivered next week, which is down significantly from the 240,000 this week. However, it is still the second-largest delivery since at least late April.

The weekly Pfizer delivery, which has held steady at 87,800 since the end of May, will reach that mark for next week once again but deliveries for the first two weeks of July are being reduced — 32,800 and 52,700 — and no shipments have been confirmed beyond that.

So for now, the province doesn't plan to open up new Pfizer appointments beyond those already booked. It also means the province isn't taking new second-dose appointments for 12-17-year-olds.

In the meantime, adults who have a booked Pfizer appointment can transfer their appointment to a child through the provincial call centre at 1-844-MAN-VACC (1-844-626-8222), then make a different appointment for themselves.

"It's an interim solution. The Pfizer supply chain will stabilize," said Botha. "We'll still get the same amount of Pfizer as we expected by the end of July."

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the vaccine implementation task force, said no approval has come yet from Health Canada on administering Moderna for the 12-17 age group, but it is expected soon.

Reopening early

As a result of surpassing a target of 70 per cent of Manitobans with one dose and 25 per cent with two, the provincial government announced Wednesday it is loosening public health orders — effective 12:01 a.m. on June 26 — as part of its reopening plan .

Despite the upcoming vaccine shortages, in its weekly vaccine briefing document the province said it's ahead of schedule to meet the next target date, which is the Terry Fox Day long weekend in August.

That's when it aims to have at least 75 per cent of eligible people immunized with a first dose and 50 per cent with a second dose. If it reaches that goal, capacity limits on businesses are expected to increase to 50 per cent.

The chart in the document projects that goal to be met by early July.

As of Thursday, 71.9 per cent of Manitobans age 12 or older have a first vaccine dose, according to the province's vaccination dashboard, while 30.8 per cent have two doses.

(Manitoba government)

If the goal of 80 per cent of Manitobans with one dose and 75 per cent with two doses is met by Labour Day, the third phase of reopening will take place.

Premier Brian Pallister told reporters on Thursday that if the vaccine totals are reached earlier than their target dates, and as long as the daily COVID-19 case counts are low enough, the reopenings could come sooner.

The target date for the first reopening phase was July 1.

The number of first doses administered daily in the province has fallen by more than half over the last two weeks — from more than 7,000 doses on June 9 to less than 2,200 on Tuesday.

The seven-day average daily percentage increase for first-dose vaccinations is around 0.2 percentage points, and falling.