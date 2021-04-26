All adults living in northern Manitoba, Seven Oaks west area eligible for vaccines now

Everyone living and working in the Northern Health Region, as well as people who live and some people who work in the Seven Oaks west area in Winnipeg, are eligible to book an appointment for a coronavirus vaccine.

There are no limitations around job type for people working in the north — anyone who regularly works in the region, in any role, is eligible, the provincial government said in a news release.

The same employment criteria announced last week, when the province expanded vaccine eligibility to the areas of Inkster west, Point Douglas south and downtown east in Winnipeg, will apply in Seven Oaks west. In those areas, eligibility has expanded to anyone 18 and older working:

In kindergarten to Grade 12 schools.

As a child-care provider.

In a food-processing facility.

In a grocery or convenience store.

At a gas station.

As a public health inspector or workplace safety and health officer.

Anywhere that serves food (e.g. restaurants or food banks).

The eligibility expansion takes effect at 11:45 a.m. Monday. A map of Seven Oaks west can be found on the provincial government's website.

