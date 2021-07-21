Manitoba projects steep decline in COVID-19 vaccine demand next month

Manitoba is projecting a steep drop in demand for vaccines next month, though officials still believe the province will meet a September immunization target tied to further relaxing restrictions.

That's according to a technical briefing document released by the province Wednesday morning that shows a stark decline in the number of daily doses that are expected to be administered in August.

Officials still believe enough Manitobans will get their first or second doses ahead of Labour Day weekend in September to trigger the next round of reopenings, relaxed capacity rules and guidelines around gatherings.

That is, however, subject to changes in demand for vaccines, according to the province.

Officials with Manitoba's COVID-19 vaccine rollout are scheduled to deliver an update today for the first time since a range of reopenings over the weekend, made possible after provincial immunization targets for August were hit weeks in advance.

Vaccine task force medical lead Dr. Joss Reimer and Johanu Botha, operations lead for the task force, will hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m. CT.

CBC News will live stream the conference here, on CBC Gem and on Facebook and Twitter.

Provincial projections suggest Manitoba demand for vaccines will continue to grow this month, primarily for second doses. Total daily projected doses in arms are pegged at nearly 15,000 on Wednesday and could climb as high as almost 25,000 on July 30, according to Wednesday's briefing document.

But in the first 10 days or so of August, the number of daily doses given is expected to plummet to between around 1,000 and 6,000, according to the province.

That anticipated drop in demand mirrors a drop in confirmed dose shipments from the federal government.

Manitoba is expecting a total of 147,000 doses of Pfizer the week of July 26, followed by about 90,000 each of the following two weeks. From the middle of August, no Pfizer shipments are yet confirmed, and there are no confirmed shipments of Moderna or other vaccine brands confirmed for the remainder of the month.

Still expected to hit Labour Day goal: province

The latest update comes days after businesses and attractions like movie theatres, museums and more were allowed to reopen for the first time since fall, and a series of businesses that were already open were permitted to increase capacity limits.

All sectors are now essentially reopen, with capacity limits still in place.

Gathering sizes also increased as of last Saturday, allowing up to five visitors indoors at private residences, not including members of the household, and up to 25 outdoors on private property. Indoor gathering sizes in public spaces increased to 25, and public outdoor gathering can have up to 150.

The changes came nearly a month ahead of the province's original schedule. Manitoba's three-stage reopening plan was initially tied to a range of vaccine uptake targets for Canada Day in July, Terry Fox Day on Aug. 2 and Labour Day in September.

The province hit its first milestone of seeing 70 per cent of eligible Manitobans 12 and up vaccinated with their first dose and 25 per cent with two doses on June 21.

Manitoba surpassed its second-stage goal about two weeks ago, nearly a month in advance, when 75 per cent of eligible Manitobans had received one dose and 50 per cent had received both.

The September long weekend goal is tied to seeing 80 per cent of eligible Manitobans vaccinated with their first dose and 75 with a second dose. Premier Brian Pallister has said rules could be loosened earlier if Manitoba hits its targets in advance.

Despite an expected drop in demand in the first part of August, Manitoba is still expected to hit that target on time, according to the provincial projections released Wednesday.

As of this morning, 77.7 per cent of Manitobans 12 and up have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 62.6 per cent have received two doses.

Fully vaccinated Manitobans now enjoy a range of privileges, including being allowed to go to movies and museums, and being able to dine indoors at restaurants with other fully immunized people from outside their households. Fully vaccinated Manitobans can also attend the Winnipeg Blue Bombers home opener, scheduled for Aug. 5.

Those who get their first dose of a vaccine by Aug. 2 are also automatically entered to win $100,000 in the province's vaccination lottery. The same goes for those who receive their second dose by Sept. 6.

Manitobans need to wait a minimum of 28 days between getting their first and second doses.

To book an appointment, Manitobans can visit the province's vaccine website or call 1-844-626-8222.