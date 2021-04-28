Manitoba officials to give COVID-19 vaccine update

Manitoba officials will provide an update on COVID-19 vaccination in the province this morning.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of Manitoba's vaccine task force, will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. CT.

She will be joined by Dr. Marcia Anderson, public health lead of the Manitoba First Nations COVID-19 Pandemic Response Coordination Team, and Dr. David Matear, health system co-lead with the Unified Health Sector Incident Command.

CBC News will live stream the news conference here, on CBC Gem and on Facebook.

The announcement comes as Manitoba plans to ease some gathering restrictions in the coming days, and as hospitals continue to grapple with record high COVID-19 hospitalizations.

As of Friday, 80 per cent of eligible Manitobans five and older had received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 41 per cent had received three.