Vaccine officials give update after Manitoba passes reopening milestone

Officials involved in Manitoba's COVID-19 vaccine rollout will give an update on Wednesday afternoon, one day after the province cleared another immunization goal in its reopening strategy.

CBC News will live stream the news conference with Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead of Manitoba's vaccine task force, and Johanu Botha, operations manager of the task force, at 12:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, the province passed the second milestone in its pandemic reopening plan, which ties loosening restrictions to getting a certain percentage of eligible people vaccinated.

More than 75 per cent of Manitobans 12 and up are now vaccinated with at least one dose and more than 50 per cent now have two doses.

The deadline to get to those numbers was the August long weekend, which means the goal was reached nearly a month early.

Premier Brian Pallister previously said if Manitoba beats its targets, the province's next reopening phase could start earlier than planned.

But Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin said recently that at least two weeks need to pass under Manitoba's current restrictions before the province will relax them any more.

Under the next phase of reopening, capacity limits for many Manitoba businesses will increase to 50 per cent from 25 per cent.

Those limits are slated to increase again if at least 80 per cent of eligible Manitobans get their first doses and at least 75 per cent get both by the September long weekend, the reopening plan says.

The first goal under that plan — getting to 70 per cent of people with one dose and 25 per cent with two by Canada Day — was also reached ahead of schedule. Restrictions eased on June 26, five days early.