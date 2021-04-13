Walk-ins, more vaccine appointments coming next week in Manitoba as supplies rise

Manitoba plans to ramp up vaccinations next week with tens of thousands more appointments and walk-in slots.

Johanu Botha, operations leader of Manitoba's vaccine rollout, released the information during a technical briefing Wednesday.

The province will open a series of walk-in options at supersites beginning next week, Botha said. Doctors offices and pharmacies are also going to get about 60,000 doses starting now and into next week.

Botha will join Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the task force, at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. CT. CBC Manitoba will live stream the event here and on Twitter, Facebook and CBC Gem.

An anticipated delivery of over 300,000 Moderna doses will help the province expand walk-in options, which are prioritized for first doses but available to people who want a second as well. About 105,000 are expected by the end of this week and another 200,000 by the end of next week.

"We've never had this much Moderna in the system," Botha said.

The Moderna deliveries are on top of 83,000 to 89,0000 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses the province expects to receive weekly from now until the end of July.

Eligible Manitobans who got Pfizer or AstraZeneca as their first shot can take advantage of the walk-in options and get Moderna for their second shot, Botha said.

However, children and youth age 12 to 17 cannot get the Moderna vaccine, which has not been approved by Health Canada for that age group; they still only have access to Pfizer, which is generally not going to be given out at the supersite walk-ins.

The Leila Avenue supersite in Winnipeg is piloting walk-in access, on top of its appointment-based system, this week. That site expects about 3,000 walk-ins from Tuesday to Thursday.

The intent is to create easy access to first doses, but Botha said people who show up for second doses generally won't be turned away.

The minimum requirement between first and second doses for Moderna and Pfizer is 28 days, Botha said. Officials recommend waiting 12 weeks between a first dose of AstraZeneca and a different second dose, but people are also allowed to get their second jab sooner on an informed consent basis.

2nd dose demand spikes

First dose appointments have levelled off in recent days — more second doses are being administered than first doses since late last week — but there's a significant demand for second doses right now.

"Individuals are booking aggressively," Botha said about second doses.

Starting on Sunday, the supersites in Brandon, Dauphin and Morden will begin accepting walk-ins, as will the Leila Avenue supersite in Winnipeg. By Tuesday next week, walk-ins will be available at supersites in Selkirk and Gimli, followed by Steinbach on Thursday next week.

Botha said there are no current plans to offer walk-in access at the RBC Convention Centre supersite in downtown Winnipeg, because it already does a high volume of daily doses through appointments.

"It's firing pretty hot on all cylinders as it is," he said.

Apart from the coming walk-in options, the goal is to open second dose eligibility by the end of next week to all Manitobans age 12 and up who have had sufficient time pass since their first dose.

About 3,000 doses will be spread across 17 community-based clinics planned over the rest of the month. These will be held at businesses and non-profit and community organizations.

Passing 70% threshold

Manitoba is expected to officially surpass its goal of getting 70 per cent of eligible people in the province a first dose today.

As of Wednesday, Manitoba had at least partially vaccinated 69.7 per cent of the population age 12 and older. The province is aiming to have at least 70 per cent of eligible people receive a first dose and 25 per cent get a second dose by July 1.

If that goal is reached, most businesses and services will be permitted to reopen at 25 per cent capacity, the provincial plan for reopening says.

The seven-day average number of vaccine doses administered daily has slowed in recent weeks.